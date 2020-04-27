BTS Play A Game Of ‘Just Dance’ On Livestream, Dancing To Camila Cabello, Pharrell

BTS had a special treat for their ARMY.

In a brand new VLIVE livestream, three of BTS’ members – Jin, Yoongi, and Jimin – played a game of “Just Dance” showing off their moves to ABBA’s “Fernando”, Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and Pharrell’s “Happy”. Daddy Yankee’s “Con Calma”.

“Just Dance” is the popular video game that can turn any space into a dance floor.

With 6 million viewers, the trio skipped around a living room – a perfect treat for fans all over the world under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Before signing off, BTS performed one more dance to the tune of Daddy Yankee’s “Con Calma”.

Next up for the band is a member Suga’s upcoming collab with IU on her upcoming comeback single out May 6.