Natalie Wood’s Daughter Defends Father Robert Wagner From Rumours Surrounding Her Mom’s Death

Natalie Wood’s daughter is telling her mother’s incredible story.

Natasha Gregson Wagner is opening up about her mother’s life and notorious death in the upcoming HBO Documentary “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” and in her memoir More Than Love.

RELATED: First Look At Intimate Documentary ‘Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind’

In an excerpt from her memoir, to be published by People, Gregson Wagner defends her father Robert Wagner from rumours he was involved in Wood’s death.

“It’s outrageous and completely unacceptable that others have created this narrative about my dad and the night my mom died,” Gregson Wagner says. “I know that if my mom had been in any kind of distress he would have given his life for her. I know that as as well as I know my name.”

Wood died after falling off a yacht on Nov. 29, 1981. Both her husband Wagner and actor Christopher Walken were on board at the time. Her death was ruled an accident, but rumours have continued for decades about possible foul play.

RELATED: Natalie Wood’s Sister Discusses Actress’s Tragic Death, Urges Robert Wagner To Finally ‘Tell The Truth’

“Everything went out from under me,” Wager tells his daughter in the documentary about learning Wood’s body had been found. “That night has gone through my mind many times.”

“Sharing my experience of grief and trauma and heartbreak and deep sadness, maybe connects us to others who have felt that way. In the shared retelling, there is healing,” Gregson Wagner says. “I know she wanted me to write the book and she wanted the documentary to be made, and this is how she wants to be remembered.”