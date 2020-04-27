Grace Leer Shows Off Killer Vocals, Impresses ‘American Idol’ Judges With Incredible Faith Hill Cover

Grace Leer showed off her incredible vocals once again as she belted out Faith Hill’s “Cry” during Sunday’s at-home edition of “American Idol”.

After pipping Lauren Mascitti to the post last week and nabbing herself a spot in the Top 20, Leer proved she’s in it to win it with her latest performance.

Katy Perry gushed, “You rode that bull real well, you really played with those dynamics. I love how big it got at the end. I think you’ve got a lot of the boxes checked to be a big country star.”

Luke Bryan pointed out, “The first part of that song, it just lacked a little of what you gave us on ‘Natural Woman’,” referring to her performance of Aretha Franklin’s hit in Hawaii.

However, he added: “From halfway through your performance to the end, you were giving us those big amazing notes that you spoil us with.”

