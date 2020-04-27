Jimmy Kimmel Admits Hosting Kobe And Gianna Bryant’s Memorial Was ‘Very’ Intense

Jimmy Kimmel is opening up about hosting the emotional memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host joined Andy Cohen on Sunday’s at-home edition of “Watch What Happens Live” and admitted he was “very” nervous to do the pair justice.

In late January, Bryant, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash. On Feb. 20, 2020 the world gathered to say a final goodbye to the L.A. Lakers star in a livestreamed event at the Staples Center, hosted by Kimmel. The memorial featured performances from Beyonce, Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys.

When Cohen asked how intense the pressure was, Kimmel replied, “Very.”

“I didn’t realize it was going to be… I guess I wasn’t fully paying attention,” Kimmel explained. “I didn’t know it was going to be a televised event.”

He added, “I thought it was a somewhat intimate family and fans thing.”

“The saddest part was seeing the family sitting in the front row,” Kimmel continued. “That’s a killer, to look at those kids, Vanessa, Kobe’s parents and realize, as sad as this is for all of us, it’s a million times worse for them.”‘