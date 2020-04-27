It’s Kimmy Vs. The Reverend In New ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Interactive Special

Kimmy Schmidt is back and taking her fight to the Reverend.

On Monday, Netflix unveiled a new trailer for the new interactive special “Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”.

RELATED: ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Is Getting The Netflix Interactive Treatment

The spin-off film features Kimmy about to marry Prince Frederick, played by Daniel Radcliffe, when she learns Jon Hamm’s Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne may have kidnapped another group of girls.

Kimmy heads out on an interactive adventure to find the Reverend’s new secret bunker, letting fans guide the story with their own choices.

RELATED: Netflix Unveils The First Look At Final Half Of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

“Kimmy vs. The Reverend” also features returning stars Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski.

The special hits Netflix on May 12.