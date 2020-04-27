‘Bad Education’ Star Geraldine Viswanathan Is Binging Classic ‘SNL’ While In Lockdown

Geraldine Viswanathan is brushing up on her comedy history.

On the latest “The IMDb Show” the “Bad Education” star reveals that while in quarantine, she’s been binging the first season of Global‘s “Saturday Night Live”.

“I’m in the middle binging season 1 of ‘SNL’,” she says in the video. “Which is something I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. I love it. It’s amazing to see where it all began.”

She adds, “The sketches are timeless and the performers are legendary.”

Viswanathan also answers other questions, like which movie most lifts her spirits (“Bridesmaids”), which TV high school she’d want to attend (East High from “High School Musical”) and what TV show would people be surprised that she watches (“The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes”).

Meanwhile, “Saturday Night Live” fans can check out more recent episodes on the Global website.