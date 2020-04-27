Shania Twain, Olivia Newton-John, More To Take Part In 6-Hour Telethon For Las Vegas COVID-19 Relief Fund

Shania Twain, Olivia-Newton-John and Deana Martin will join an array of musicians for a six-hour telethon Monday.

The stars will entertain viewers during the Mondays Dark live event in a bid to raise money for the Actors Fund of Las Vegas, assisting local entertainers who have been struggling to obtain employment due to COVID-19.

The likes of Joey Fatone, Debbie Gibson and Blue Man Group will also make an appearance.

This month’s show can be streamed live from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET.

A previous Monday’s Dark Telethon event brought in $10,000 and was donated to a local Las Vegas non-profit refuge for women.

Online events have been taking place for weeks now in a bid to raise money for coronavirus relief funds.

It was announced Monday that ET Canada and the CCMA Foundation had managed to raise more than $300,000 after hosting the week-long concert series “Canada Together: In Concert Presented by TD”.