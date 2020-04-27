Cardi B Gets At-Home Bikini Wax: ‘Today Is Pain Day’

Cardi B is letting fans get up close and personal during her time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday, revealing that despite the pandemic, she’s still indulging in some beauty treatments… including a bikini wax.

“Today is pain day,” she wrote to Instagram, before sharing videos of herself wearing a face mask while someone performs the treatment.

In the next slide, Cardi jokingly yelled, “No, no, no,” while anticipating the pain.

While Cardi keeps the clip PG, you can tell by her reaction that the wax is pretty painful.

Photo: Cardi B/Instagram

Photo: Cardi B/Instagram

Photo: Cardi B/Instagram

While COVID-19 continues, Cardi has been self-isolating at her home in L.A. with daughter Kulture and rapper Offset.