Bebe Rexha is doing a red carpet rerun.

On Monday, the singer tweeted out a series of videos showing off three of the dress options she didn’t go with at the Grammys earlier this year.

Grammy outfit options…wish I could have worn them all! pic.twitter.com/3xJcyzZgsH — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 27, 2020

At the award show in January, Rexha stunned on the red carpet with a black tux and sheer top underneath.

Bebe Rexha. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Twitter, fans complimented the singer’s alternate looks.

YOUR BODY SAID ⌛️ TEACH ME — amel (@wtsamel) April 27, 2020