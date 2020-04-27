Mariah Carey Thanks Fans For Pushing 2008 Album ‘E=MC²’ To Top Of iTunes Chart

Mariah Carey is thankful for her fans.

The singer thanked her fans on Twitter Monday after they helped push her iconic 2008 album, E=MC², to the top of the iTunes charts.

While the record is a staple in the 50-year-old’s rotation, most believe E=MC² is her most underrated album.

“#JusticeForEMC2!!!! So OVERWHELMED by this moment,” Carey tweeted, thanking those who purchased the album. “Thank you #lambily for always lifting my spirits and giving me life. Love you forever.”

#JusticeForEMC2!!!!! 🤩🤩🤩 So OVERWHELMED by this moment! Thank you #lambily for always lifting my spirits and giving me life.. Love you forever💖🐑🥳🐑 https://t.co/Z61NBwk28d — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 27, 2020

Carey released E=MC² in 2008 with its lead single “Touch My Body”. The tune became the icon’s 18th Billboard’s Hot 100 single.

Lambily, a.k.a. Carey’s Lambs, a.k.a. her fanbase, previously launched another one of Carey’s albums up the iTunes charts, back in 2018, the group pushed Glitter to the number one spot. They called it the “#JusticeForGlitter” campaign.

E=MC² isn’t the only Carey tune heating up during the uncertain times of the coronavirus, one of her most iconic tracks, “Hero”, is being used as a thank-you anthem for the COVID-19 first responders.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster covered the track, as did Carey herself.

Carey hasn’t released new music since 2018 when she debuted Caution.