JoJo Releases New Video For Her Song ‘Lonely Hearts’

Singer JoJo has released a new music video for her track “Lonely Hearts”.
Directed by her friend Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, the song is off her album good to know which will be released on Friday.
On Instagram, JoJo, 29, reveals the video was shot while maintaining a safe social distance, with Williams wearing a mask the entire time.
“SO THANKFUL to have such talented friends to make things with. She stayed wearing a mask literally the whole time and made a very odd experience seriously fun,” she says, adding her look for the video was inspired by Kathy Ireland in Sports Illustrated circa 1993.
LONELY HEARTS 🥀 channeling kathy ireland circa 1993 sports illustrated energy and herb ritts with the b&w… shot this on a sheet outside in the sun with my sis @zeldawilliams 🎥… SO THANKFUL to have such talented friends to make things with. She stayed wearing a mask literally the whole time and made a very odd experience seriously fun- I have no choice but to stan 🤷♀️ 😷 glad you guys are loving this song- wanted to give you a a lil somethin extra widdit 😘 🧡 check out the full video now on my YouTube channel 🍀 #goodtoknow available this Friday – May 1! xoxoxoxoxo