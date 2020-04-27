Selena Gomez Gushes Over BFF Taylor Swift: ‘She Is One Of The Greatest Songwriters’

Selena Gomez has nothing but love for Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Gomez talked up her friend’s gift for songwriting, particularly on her hit “Lover”.

“I mean, again, from the beginning, so there’s nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music,” she said of Swift. “So I think that’s as pure that—I’ll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters.”

Gomez also opened up about her musical tastes while under quarantine, revealing her taste for “storytelling” songs from Julia Michaels and Kacey Musgraves.

“I guess this quarantine has given me time to just listen to all kinds of music,” Gomez said. “This was more last minute, but as I was going through it, I realized that it does kinda have a reoccurring theme. There’s so much storytelling in each of these songs. I sat back and I was like, that’s so interesting, because I have these pivotal songs that leave me in this trance and inspire me to then listen to other type of music.”

She added, “It’s about lyrics, strong lyrics, a lot of love and pain and then there’s just some party songs that just make me feel like I’m a kid again.”

The other artist she’s been loving at home? Rihanna.

“All I’m going to say is from the get go, I’ve been a Rihanna fan. ‘SOS’ to now,” Gomez said. “So there isn’t any real moment that it isn’t gold, but ‘Love on the Brain,’ and when she performed that live, I think that’s one of the greatest songs of our time.