‘Queer As Folk’ Cast Reuniting For Virtual Fundraiser

The cast of “Queer As Folk” is reuniting to help raise money for a good cause.

Scott Lowell will host the May 1 virtual event that will support the LGBTQ community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lowell will be joined by Sharon Gless, Peter Paige, Michelle Clunie, Hal Sparks, Randy Harrison, Robert Gant and creators Ron Cowen and Dan Lipman, where they will “reminisce” about the past while viewers can bid on show memorabilia with proceeds going towards CenterLink, which supports over 250 LGBTQ community centres.

“It’s almost our 20 Year Anniversary, WTF? Please come help us reminisce and raise money for an amazing organization,” wrote Harrison on Instagram. “I’m not a reliable source of further information, but I will be there and I will be spilling. the. tea. You know me, yak yak yak.”

“Queer As Folk” ran for 5 seasons between 2000-2005 and “[addressed] a lot of issues that had never been shown on American TV before.”

“That was very important to us because we, gay people, didn’t really see a true reflection of ourselves on TV very often. Back then, you couldn’t get married. There was Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell in the Army. In 14 states, there were still sodomy laws on the books. It was a very hostile atmosphere,” Cowen previously told Entertainment Weekly.

The “Queer As Folk” reunion will happen on May 1 at 2 p.m. ET on YouTube.