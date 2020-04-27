Leah Messer’s Miscarriage On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Was Actually An Abortion

Leah Messer is opening up about her pregnancy.

The “Teen Mom 2” star was believed to have had a miscarriage, but she reveals in her new book that she actually had an abortion. Messer told MTV producers she lost the baby she had conceived with her then-fiancé Jeremy Calvert; however, that is not the truth.

“Looking back now, I just wish I would have owned it. I wish I would’ve owned what was going on,” Leah said in an excerpt Hope, Faith & Grace, per Yahoo! “[I wish I hadn’t been] fearful of what everyone was going to say…but I’m not going to dwell on the decision I made at that time. I’m going to rise above the decision I made and learn from that experience.”

“If I was going to own my story and own my truth, I was going to own it all,” she said of her new book. “[I wanted to] open up and allow others to see all the imperfections because it’s okay. We’re perfectly imperfect and we get to embrace every imperfection that comes our way, all the adversity, no matter what.”

Messer confessed to having self-esteem issues at the time of “Teen Mom 2”.

“I had very low self-esteem at that point in my life and I one hundred percent allowed others to control my decision-making,” she told People. “I truly, wholeheartedly felt like I convinced myself that that’s really what was happening.”

Messer has three daughters: Aleeah Grace Simms, 10, and Aliannah Hope Simms, 10, with Corey Simms, and Adalynn Faith Calvert, 7, with Calvert.