MacKenzie Porter Makes Debut On U.S. Country Radio With ‘These Days’

MacKenzie Porter is making her U.S. country radio debut with her latest single “These Days”.

The upbeat tune, penned by Porter with Jordan Sapp and Parker Welling, offers some nostalgia with a ’98 Chevrolet, dive bars and matching tattoos with a former lover, and is the perfect entry for the Alberta-born singer.

“These Days” is currently on the U.S. radio nationwide as one of their Top 10 most-added singles of the week.

To celebrate her debut, Porter released a live version of the track that was recorded at Joe’s Live in Chicago, Ill. earlier this year while touring with Chris Lane.

Porter is working on new music due out in 2020.

The singer also performed during “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD” last week.