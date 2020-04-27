‘Call To Unite’ Livestream: Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Martin Luther King III And More Gather For 24-Hour Event

Oprah Winfrey, Martin Luther King Jr III, Julia Roberts, George W. Bush, Alanis Morissette and many more will gather for a 24-hour livestream called “Call to Unite”.

The day-long event “aims to unite people across the world to celebrate our shared humanity,” according to a press release. To that end, “over 200 cultural, spiritual, civic, and community leaders will participate.”

Other notable names taking part include longtime Special Olympics CEO Tim Shriver, Deepak Chopra, Questlove, Common, Jennifer Garner, Yo-Yo Ma, and Maria Shriver.

The “Call to Unite” livestream kicks off Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and wraps up May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.