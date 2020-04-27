Andrew Cuomo On His New ‘Cuomosexual’ Fans: ‘I Think That’s A Good Thing’

Andrew Cuomo is loving all his new fans.

The New York Governor stopped by Monday’s at-home edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and chatted with the host about his fans, dubbed Cuomosexuals.

Cuomo has been on the news a lot since the outbreak of COVID-19 and since there have been more people at home to watch the news through the day, Cuomo has gathered a new following.

“Cay I say that I am a Cuomosexual?” DeGeneres asked. “You know that that’s going around, that people are saying they’re Cuomosexuals?”

“Yeah,” Cuomo replied with a shy smile. “I think that’s a good thing.”

Cuomo also shared an update on brother CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s recovery, just weeks after revealing he had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I enjoy you both very much,” DeGeneres joked about the Cuomos, prompting Andrew to reply, “But you said you liked me more, right?”

“He is my best friend,” Andrew added. “You can’t get closer than me and Chris.”