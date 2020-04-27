Lindsay Lohan Offers Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Advice On How To Avoid Paparazzi In L.A.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have not asked for advice but Lindsay Lohan is offering it up.

With Harry and Meghan’s recent move to L.A., Lohan has a few suggestions on how the former working royals can stay away from paparazzi.

Lohan was on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” where he brought up the irony of the couple house hunting in Malibu where there is “a ton of paparazzi” despite saying they want to get away from the spotlight.

“I mean unless they own another, a different private beach, right?” Lohan said. “You can’t go to those beaches without being—you can’t even surf out far enough.”

“It’s just really hard to do anything publicly [there],” she added while pointing out that this might actually be the best time to house hunt as everyone is stuck inside.

“The timing right now luckily is everyone is more at home,” she said. “But, once that’s over…just…get drivers.”

And if there is anyone who knows a thing or two about dealing with the paparazzi it would be the “Mean Girls” actress who was hounded for years before moving abroad and settling in Muscat, Oman. Yet even though she has spent time away, Lohan recently teased her return to L.A.

“I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” she told Cohen during the New Year’s Eve broadcast.