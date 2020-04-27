Lea Michele Has Baby No. 1 On The Way

Lea Michele has a baby on the way.

ET Canada has learned that Michele, 33, and Zandy Reich, 37, are expecting their first child together. A source told People: “They’ve always wanted to be parents.”

Michele and Reich were first romantically linked in July 2017. Reich, a business owner and entrepreneur, proposed the following April with a personally-designed four-carat elongated radiant cut ring. They tied the knot in 2019 in North California with more than 200 family members and close friends in attendance. The guestlist included Darren Criss and Emma Roberts.

Congratulations to Michele and Reich on the baby news.