Rob Lowe Recalls Tom Cruise Going ‘Ballistic’ Over Sharing A Room While Filming ‘The Outsiders’: ‘He’s Had His Eye On The Ball Since Day One’

Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise both starred in the highly popular “The Outsiders” together in 1983, but things on set were far from smooth.

While appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Lowe recalled how Cruise didn’t want to share a room with him.

“All of the L.A. people survived the L.A. auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version,” Lowe explained. “So it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio [Estevez] and C. Thomas Howell.”

RELATED: Val Kilmer Talks Tracheotomy, Working On ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With Tom Cruise

“[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic,” Lowe said while laughing.

It might seem like a diva move, but according to Lowe he wasn’t hurt by Cruise’s actions.

“To me, what’s great about the story is, there’s certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history,” Lowe said. “And the notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in ‘Endless Love’ and like a seventh lede in ‘Taps’ could have that kind of like wherewithal.”

“I remember going, ‘Wow, this guy is the real deal,'” he said. “I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can’t argue with the results. He’s had his eye on the ball since day one.”

RELATED: Rob Lowe Reveals How He Found Liza Minnelli’s Hotel Room At Age 10 And Told Her About His Acting Dreams

Shepard had to agree, adding, “no one [just] knocks on anyone’s door and says ‘Hey, you wanna f**king be in 12 ‘Mission Impossibles’.”

It should also come as no surprise that Cruise was “relentless” when it came to doing his own stunts, even back then.

“He ended up being the only one who could do a backflip. It is in the movie ‘The Outsiders’ for no reason,” Lowe recalled. “Just to do it.”

“The Outsiders” was based on the 1967 novel of the same name by S. E. Hinton.