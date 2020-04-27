Kim Kardashian Offers Lunch With The Kardashian Sisters For All In Challenge

Kim Kardashian is offering a one-of-a-kind Kardashian sweepstake to help with COVID-19 relief.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star accepted Gisele Bündchen’s nomination to take part in the All-In Challenge. The social media campaign helps raise awareness of relief efforts during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Poses With Her Four Kids In Quarantine

“Join me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’,” Kim shared.

Thanks to @giseleofficial I’m joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. Join me me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Go to https://t.co/EQsgxkzT8Y to donate whatever you can. pic.twitter.com/0K6DTYPWem — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 27, 2020

Kardashian announced on Monday to her 167 million Instagram followers and 64.6 million Twitter followers just exactly what her All-In Challenge entailed. Donors will be entered to win a lunch date for two with the Kardashian sisters at a top spot in Los Angeles. The deal also includes a one-night hotel stay and two roundtrip coach airfare tickets.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Could Be Her Sperm Donor

Fans looking for a little extra clout will be thrilled to know they will be included in filming for the upcoming season of “KUWTK”.

The All-In Challenge invites celebrities to offer once-in-a-lifetime prize-packages, often involving the celebrity, to those donating to specific COVID-19 relief efforts.