Julie Andrews ‘Would Be Up For’ Filming ‘Princess Diaries 3’

“Shut up”, Julie Andrews is on board for “Princess Diaries 3” and she wants it to happen soon.

While the iconic actress was on “The Talk” she said that there is a chance for a third installment of the beloved films.

“It’s long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that,” Andrews shared. “I think I would [do it]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety.”

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Gives The Pillow Challenge A ‘Princess Diaries’ Twist While In Quarantine

She added, “I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie [Hathaway] would be lovely again. And yeah, sure I would be up for it. I think we should wait if the script comes in just wait for that.”

RELATED: Heather Matarazzo Defends The Attitude of Her ‘Princess Diaries’ Character

The “Sound of Music” alum also gave some advice on how to deal with being isolated during the pandemic.

“Remember the love…Remember to be patient and kind. And we’re all frightened, everybody is scared and not sure when you can’t control something…so we’re all in it together, but I think because we’re all in it together, it means that we should respond to what we’re being asked to do,” she noted.