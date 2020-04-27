Alanis Morissette Opens Up About Going Through The First Stages Of Menopause While Breastfeeding

Alanis Morissette is getting real about the “s**t storm” that is menopause mixed with breastfeeding.

Morissette, who is mother to Ever, 9, Onyx, 3, and Winter, 8-months, is currently breastfeeding her youngest and spoke to The Sunday Times Magazine about trying to deal with all her hormones.

“It’s a f***ing s**t storm. If my hormones are great I’m … When they’re not, my head spins around,” Morissette, 45, said about also going through the early stages of menopause.

The “Ironic” singer makes sure she gets some me-time every day.

“I’ll say to my family, ‘If Mommy doesn’t have six minutes alone right now, you’ll get Cranky Mommy'”, she added. “Any f***king thing. Just silence. I’ll hide in a bathroom stall. I’ll walk out into the hallway. Last night I went into the bedroom and sat. I mean, I’d love six hours, but…”

Morissette also touched on dealing with postpartum depression that she suffered with all three children.

“My first two children, it was mostly depression, suicidal ideation, and anxiety. But the depression was so in my face that the anxiety was just background music. With this one, it’s mostly anxiety and almost no depression. I’ve come to understand that this is purely animal,” she added.