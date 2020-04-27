Niles Fitch Cast As First-Ever Black Disney Prince In ‘Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals’

Niles Fitch is making an important footprint in Disney history.

The “This Is Us” actor Niles Fitch, perhaps best known as a young Randall in the television show, has been cast as Disney’s first-ever black prince in “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals”. The movie will premiere on the Mouse’s streaming service Disney+. Fitch will play a charismatic and super-human like second-born royal named Prince Tuma.

“Welcome Disney’s first Black prince,” Fitch captioned a screenshot of a news story. Sterling K. Brown chimed in on the comments section, “When did you squeeze this in, Slim?!”

“Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” also stars Skylar Astin and Peyton Elizabeth Lee. It is expected to premiere this Summer on Disney+.