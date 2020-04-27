Viola Davis Surprises Her Friend And Breast Cancer Survivor On ‘Celebrity IOU’, See The Before And After

Viola Davis has joined “Celebrity IOU”, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, to give her friend Michelle’s home a makeover.

The “How To Get Away With Murder” star was paying it back to her friend Michelle, a breast cancer survivor, who she met when they were at Juilliard.

“I call her my sister from another mister. I’m excited that I’m the one that’s giving this to her,” Davis told the “Property Brothers”.

Davis and Michelle struggled “in New York together, just to eat, to pay the bills” before Davis continued on with her career and Michelle started a family.

A sneak peek at tonight's #CelebIOU reveal (and pillow fight!). 🥊 Don't miss @violadavis surprise her best friend with the help of @mrdrewscott and @mrsilverscott at 9|8c. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8awCbNSpn5 — HGTV (@hgtv) April 27, 2020

“She’s one of those people that moves through life giving, giving and giving,” Davis added. “She’s helped me through some bad relationships. She’s helped me when I’ve been stuck in life. She’s helped me in a way when I never had anyone to talk to.”

“I understand the givers in the world—I really do,” she continued. “Every once in a while, I think the giver can get exhausted and drained and depleted and needs to be reminded that they’re a gift to people too. So, this renovation of Michelle’s home is my gift to her.”

Of course, the big reveal is emotional as Michelle checks out her new home.

“I mean stuff like this doesn’t happen, right?” Michelle said in shock. “It really doesn’t. It’s just great. I love her… I’m going to cry.”

And she did cry as Davis hugged her. “You knocked it out of the park,” the thankful friend added.

“Celebrity IOU” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV Canada.

Viewers loved Michelle’s story and her new home:

Alright @PropertyBrother @violadavis and @hgtv, this episode has me all up in my emotions. Dang, who cut up these onions and peppers? This show is @TelevisionAcad award winning and I mean it. #CelebIOU #ViolaDavis — William Jackson, MBA, GQ Insider (@Austinpublisher) April 28, 2020

Awww, Viola and Michelle's friendship might be the most adorable thing in the world. I love how much they adore each other and OMG, that house is gorgeous! #CelebIOU — HeatherC 😊⚾⛸ (@kwanfan1212) April 28, 2020

@violadavis on HGTV is the sh*t i like to SEE — äb (@Ndl3__) April 28, 2020