Eric McCormack Was Told To Lose Weight Before Audition: ‘You’ve Got 2 Weeks… Get Your Face Back’

Eric McCormack was once told to ease back on the beer prior to a final audition.
The “Will & Grace” star caught up with 92Y on Friday and dished on how beer and a Calgary winter contributed to weight gain prior to a 1997 audition. McCormack, now 57, had auditioned for a role on Jenny McCarthy’s short-lived series, Jenny.
“It’s very easy in a Calgary winter when you have a beard and several layers of clothing to disguise what beer will do to a man,” the Canadian dished. “And when the beard came off — Wow! I was not going to be on ‘Melrose Place’ the next day, let’s put it that way. And I was in denial about it.”
“I’d gone in and I’d done really well and it looked like it was going to go my way. The next audition — the final audition — wasn’t for two weeks. My manager at the time,” he added. “God bless her, she said, ‘You’ve got two weeks… get your face back.’”
That remark from his manager was all the motivation McCormack needed.
“By the time I got to the pilot,” he revealed. “I had discovered the new unbearded me.”