Howard Stern Reacts To Trump: ‘I Would Love It If Donald Would Get On TV And Take An Injection Of Clorox’

Howard Stern is livid with U.S. President Donald Trump after the latter brought up the theory of injecting disinfectant to help fight off COVID-19.

Trump later claimed his remark was sarcasm and the whole situation has infuriated Stern. The iconic radio host reacted to Trump’s comments in a fiery speech on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM program.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Brings Back His Donald Trump Impression

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said, according to the New York Daily News. “Hold a big rally, say f**k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

His co-host Robin Quivers added, “A big cocktail of disinfectant,” to which Stern replied, “Yeah. And all take [a] disinfectant and all drop dead.”

Stern also engaged in a back-and-forth with callers

RELATED: Trevor Noah Joins Late-Night Hosts To Slam Donald Trump

“I’m very frustrated. It is mind-blowing to me. We have such a disconnect in this country — this [caller] is saying he saw that and he’s OK with it,” Stern argued per The Hollywood Reporter. “What’s it going to take? I don’t get it.”

“I am all in on Joe Biden,” he responded to one caller who accused Stern of expressing favouritism towards the Democratic presidential candidate. “You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep s**t. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

After Trump’s comments, Lysol issued a warning not to consume disinfectants: “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”