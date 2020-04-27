Connie Britton Returns In ‘9-1-1’ Season Finale Preview

Connie Britton is back for the two-part season finale of Global’s “9-1-1”.

RELATED: ‘It’s A Dog Life’ In New Disney+ Trailer

Britton’s long-awaited return for the impending Season 3 finale of the Ryan Murphy-created procedural drama where she will reprise her role as former 9-1-1 dispatcher Abby Clark. One of the key dynamics of Clark’s return his her standing with former love interest Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark).

“So many people in that first season fell in love with the relationship between Buck and Abby, so she was really hard to replace,” Stark told TV Line. “And Buck has had so much growth since then. [Moving forward, it will be] about finding the right partner for him.”

“A lot of people have different ideas about who that could be, whether they’re on the show already,” he added. “I don’t know what [Abby’s return] means. I don’t know what that’s going to stir up. But it’s teasing at stuff, which is always fun.”

RELATED: ‘Ellen’ Debuts Trailer For Second Season Of ‘Dead To Me’

The Season 3 finale of “9-1-1” airs in two parts: Monday, May 4 and Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.