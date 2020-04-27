Kate Hudson Says She Would Have ‘Totally Gone’ On A Date With Jimmy Fallon

Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon finally got to laugh about his old crush on her.

In a 2018 episode of “The Tonight Show”, Fallon revealed to Margot Robbie that he had a crush on his “Almost Famous” co-star. Fallon recently caught up with Hudson over video chat and the two had a hilarious, adorable and slightly awkward dialogue.

“I had like 100 people send me that clip,” Hudson told a blushing Fallon. “Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this?”

“I was like, Jimmy… I had no idea like there was no,” the actress continued. “Like, I wish people could have been in our body to watch you and I’s relationship and friendship because… you gave me no indication.”

Fallon, who was once told by Nicole Kidman that he blew a shot with her, thought he was forward enough with Hudson: “Well, I gave a little indication, I thought we were good together.”

“Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there,” Hudson replied. “I remember thinking to myself, why has Jimmy never made a move? And then I just kind of realized, ‘Oh, he’s not into me like that.’ And so, then I met [now-ex husband] Chris [Robinson].”