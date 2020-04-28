Dave Grohl Joins Jimmy Kimmel To Give New York Nurse Recovering From Coronavirus The Surprise Of His Life

Dave Grohl and Jimmy Kimmel had the best surprise for another inspirational nurse during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday.

Kimmel has been constantly thanking the medical workers helping tackle the coronavirus, the latest being emergency and trauma nurse TJ Riley from Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx, New York.

Riley explained how he was the first at the medical centre to contract the virus, adding 60 per cent of his co-workers have now had it.

“The whole hospital is focused on the coronavirus,” he shared. “All the units that we have, they’re all pretty much COVID-19 units.”

Kimmel then surprised Riley with one his favourite musicians; Grohl, who dedicated an acoustic version of “Everlong” to him.

As Grohl’s face filled the screen, Riley screamed: “Oh s**t! Dave, I’m a huge, huge fan.”

As the Foo Fighters frontman asked how he was, Riley replied: “I’m going a little out of my mind currently now. I think I’m having a coronavirus dream. This is crazy.”

Grohl said after his performance, “Really TJ, thank you so much for everything that you’d done for so many people. It’s much appreciated. And Jimmy, thanks so much for honouring such brilliant people, for doing the right thing.”

And the surprises for the “heathcare hero of the week” didn’t end there, as Kimmel also gave Riley $10,000, as well as telling him every nurse in his department would be getting gift packages, donated by apparel company Life is Good.