Prince Harry Records Special Message To Celebrate 75th Anniversary Of ‘Thomas The Tank Engine’

Prince Harry has recorded a very special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of “Thomas the Tank Engine”.

The Duke of Sussex, who was pictured back in 1987 carrying a “Thomas the Tank Engine” bag on his first day of nursery, introduced the upcoming celebratory episode, “Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine”.

Credit: Dave Poultney/Mattel via AP/CPImages

He said in the intro, which was filmed back in January, “‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years — entertaining, educating, and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters.

“I certainly have fond memories of growing up with ‘Thomas & Friends’ and being transported to new places through his adventures.

“I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish ‘Thomas & Friends’ a very happy anniversary.”

Prince Harry carries a ‘Thomas The Tank Engine’ bag on his way out from his first day at a kindergarten in Notting Hill, West London. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File, CPImages)

The special episode is set to feature the Queen and a young Prince Charles. It will see Thomas travel to London for the first time on a mission to take Fat Controller Sir Topham Hatt to Buckingham Palace to receive an award for distinguished service to the railway.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles as a boy from an animated special ‘Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine’ released to mark the 75th anniversary of Thomas The Tank Engine. (Mattel via AP/CPImages)

A young Charles asks that Thomas be the engine to bring him, but the engine gets lost along the way and meets the royal train, called the Duchess of Loughborough, voiced by Rosamund Pike.

The special will be screened in Canada on Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse on Friday, May 8, at 6:05 p.m., and will be available to stream on STACKTV.