Mark Wahlberg Surprises Melissa McCarthy And Ben Falcone On ‘Ellen’ Wearing Just An Apron

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone get a surprise from a scantily clad Mark Wahlberg during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

McCarthy explains how she had a six-hour dream involving Wahlberg living in their house.

The actress shares, “I woke up and was like, ‘Is Mark Wahlberg downstairs? Because I think he’s in the guest room.'”

She even went down to check.

McCarthy jokes, “He’s a wonderful roommate,” before Wahlberg appears on screen in just an apron while carrying a vacuum.

DeGeneres asks, “Hey Mark, how good are you with a vacuum cleaner?” as the group discuss the actor’s skimpy ensemble.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy Is Left In Tears As She Surprises Aunt & Uncle With Stunning Home Renovation On ‘Celebrity IOU’

Wahlberg insists, “It’s more comfortable than it appears,” before offering up his services, whether it be anything from gardening to household help.

Falcone admits after Wahlberg says his goodbyes, “That apron was everything that I didn’t want it to be.”

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy And Octavia Spencer Have A BFF Showdown

McCarthy and Falcone also talk to DeGeneres about their love of day drinking and whether Falcone’s hypochondria has changed with the pandemic.

See more in the clip below.

The pair then discuss volunteering with Frontline Foods, an organization raising funds for restaurants that also provide meals to frontline healthcare heroes.