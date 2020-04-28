Jimmy Fallon Is ‘Starting To Crack’ In New Quarantine Song

Jimmy Fallon is barely hanging on.

On Monday’s “The Tonight Show”, the host debuted a new song performed at home, where he is seemingly “starting to crack” from the pressures of quarantine life.

In the song, Fallon sings about all the ways he’s losing it, starting with taking a shower twice each morning.

“Cleaning my floors, until they sparkled / Read the Wikipedia for Meghan Markle,” he adds.

Fallon later sings, “I’m starting to crack, starting to crack / Will I ever get my old life back? / It feeling I’m just gonna snap / I’m starting to crack.”