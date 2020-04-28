Darren Criss Pays Tribute To His Father As He Dies At 79 Following Battle With Rare Heart Condition

Darren Criss has paid an emotional tribute to his dad Charles William Criss Jr. after he passed away at age 79.

Darren shared a lengthy Instagram post alongside numerous photos of his father with his wife, Darren’s mom, Cerina Bru. The “Glee” star also added snaps of his brother Chuck and his wife Mia Swier, whom he married in February of last year.

Darren wrote, “Bill Criss has left the building. After many years of coping with a rare heart condition — which, true to his form, very few would have even been aware of — he finally checked out peacefully yesterday morning, surrounded by his loved ones.”

He added, “Dad lived an extraordinary life. Anyone who ever met Bill Criss adored him instantly. He could talk to anyone about anything. Well-read and well-travelled, he made the world a better place wherever he went.”

“He lived his days the same way he loved his friends and family — with an unwavering sense of composure, compassion, generosity, and humility,” Darren’s post included.

He finished up by saying, “I cherished him every day, and will forever,” calling his dad “a true gentleman” and “a constant source of joy and inspiration.”

Charles seemed an extremely supportive and proud father and was regularly pictured at events with Darren over the years.