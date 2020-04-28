Joe Jonas Is Still Waiting To Get His Teen Choice Male Hottie Award

Joe Jonas wants to be able to prove he was 2008’s Male Hottie of the Year.

Appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, the Jonas Brothers member revealed he never actually got that Teen Choice surfboard he and the band won.

“I have one that I got in 2019 with my brothers,” he said, showing off the massive prize, but it was “no Hottie award.

“The real one I want is the Hottie award, obviously,” at which point Corden promised he would get to the bottom of the missing 2008 prize.

Jonas also talked about his plans to recreate his Las Vegas wedding for his first anniversary with wife Sophie Turner.

The singer recalled when he and his wife first started dating, revealing that one condition of their being together was watching all the “Harry Potter” movies.

“Sophie, she said, ‘Look, if we’re going to get married…’ It was actually, ‘If you’re going to date me, you have to watch the “Harry Potter” movies,'” he said.

In the meantime, he revealed that he and Turner are spending quarantine bingeing “The Lord of the Rings” and building LEGO sets.

Later in the interview, Jonas played a game of “Late Late Show Show and Tell”, in which he showed off a custom Jonas Brothers cigar box he got as a gift and talked about the birds that come to chirp outside his window every day.