Ed Sheeran Is Still Paying Wages For His London Bar Staff During The Pandemic

Ed Sheeran isn’t willing to let his staff go without full pay.

The Sun has reported that the singer, who co-owns the London bar Bertie Blossoms, has refused to furlough his staff during the coronavirus pandemic, paying their wages in full even as they stay home.

The bar, which closed its doors in March, still employs all its waiters, bar staff, chefs and assistants. Sheeran originally opened the haunt last year.

Furthermore, Sheeran and his business partner have turned down the offer from the British government for businesses unable to pay employee wages, to furlough staff and have the government pay 80 per cent of their regular income.

“The business, co-owned by Ed Sheeran and Stuart Camp, is not, and will not, be accessing any government scheme of any kind, including furloughing, grants, loans and so on,” a representative for Sheeran told the Sun.