Stephen Colbert & Other Late-Night Hosts Slam Donald Trump’s Sarcasm

A pandemic is no time for a world leader to get sarcastic.

That’s the point TV’s late-night hosts made Monday after Donald Trump claimed during a press conference he was using sarcasm when he suggested people inject disinfectant to fight the coronavirus.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” Trump said.

RELATED: Bill Gates Talks To Stephen Colbert About When We Can Expect A Coronavirus Vaccine

On Global’s “The Late Show”, Stephen Colbert joked, “Trump is famous for his sarcastic comments,” following that up with a clip of Trump taking the presidential oath of office.

“Hilarious!” Colbert said.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host joked “the Tide Pods appear to be turning on” Trump, and said maybe the American people can “claim we were being sarcastic when we elected him president?”

RELATED: Michael Moore Tells Stephen Colbert Why He Chose To Make New ‘Planet Of The Humans’ Documentary

And on “Late Night”, Seth Meyers said, “If there’s one thing people want from leadership during a pandemic, it’s sarcasm,” adding, “And that was me, using sarcasm.”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.