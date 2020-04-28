Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Gets Into Prestigious University With Her Own SATs Following College Admissions Scandal

Sophia Macy, the daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, has been accepted into a prestigious theatre program after that college admissions scandal.

Sophia, 19, will be attending Carnegie Mellon University. She recently updated her Instagram bio to read “CMU Drama ‘24 🤍♥️.”

RELATED: Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Sophia Macy Cast In New Season Of ‘The Twilight Zone’

Her younger sister, Georgia, 18, will also be heading to the East Coast in the fall, attending Vassar College.

The news comes after that admissions scandal, in which Sophia had no idea her mom, actress Huffman, paid $15,000 to have her SAT answers secretly corrected.

The “Desperate Housewives” star served 11 days in jail, with her being released two days early from her 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 27.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Hints She’s Attending Vassar In The Wake Of College Admissions Scandal

A source told People Huffman is “so proud” of her daughter for getting into Carnegie Mellon University.

The insider shared, “Felicity is so proud and grateful that Sophia has kept her chin up over the last year. It was a painful, challenging time and she pulled through it with strength and grace.”