Alessia Cara And Jimmy Fallon Sing ‘One Word Songs’ On ‘Tonight Show’

Alessia Cara can make anything sound good.

The Canadian songstress caught up with Jimmy Fallon via video chat on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show”. As is typical on Fallon’s program, Cara was asked to flex her vocal prowess in yet another fun singing challenge.

This time around, Fallon and Cara were tasked with identifying songs performed by each other. The catch: The song’s lyrics are replaced by a single word. For example, Cara sang Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” but every lyric was “waffle.”

Unsurprisingly, Cara absolutely nailed her Winehouse cover, as well as her “squeegee” version of the Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” and “porcupine” twist on Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic”.