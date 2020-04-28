‘Prodigal Son’ Creators Talk Shocking Season 1 Finale, What Viewers Missed In Pandemic-Scrapped Episodes

The first season of Global’s “Prodigal Son” came to a shocking and bloody conclusion on Monday night. Now, series co-creators Sam Sklaver and Chris Fedak are weighing in on the episode’s most jaw-dropping moment.

Spoilers abound so read no further if you’re not up to date on “Prodigal Son”.

In a new interview with TV Guide, Fedak and Sklaver break down the evolution of Ainsley (Halston Sage) and her relationship with the Whitly family, as played by Tom Payne, Bellamy Young and Michael Sheen. In the season finale, called “Like Father…”, it was revealed that Malcolm isn’t the one who is most like serial-killer dad the Surgeon, but rather Ainsley who, in a startling move, graphically slit the throat of Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) after he threatened to bring down the entire Whitly family.

Fedak and Sklaver reveal the entire season had been building up to Ainsley becoming the “prodigal daughter”, telling TV Guide, “When we first pitched the show to Fox, we told them that Ainsley was going to kill someone at the end of the first season. That was our desire, and we engineered it to be that way. It was very exciting.”

“We also just love the image of her standing there with that knife and the blood on her face,” Fedak adds.

“We were always really interested in this idea that Malcolm was always the one seemingly to be affected by his father,” says Sklaver. “He had the closest relationship with his father. He went on to become a profiler and working with the FBI, and Malcolm had all of these connections and all of these lingering doubts with their father, but Ainsley was always telling herself that she was too young when her dad was arrested to be affected by it.”

With that blowout conclusion to the first season, Ainsley’s impulsive action and thought process are going to be explored in the next season.

“She’s reacting in the moment, and … the mystery of what exactly is doing that, what is the psychology of that, is what we’ll explore next year,” says Fedak. “Prodigal Son” may be the No. 1 new show on Global and has been building a big fanbase but Fox has yet to greenlight a second season.

“All of the psychology of this event — how it will affect Ainsley, how it will affect Bright, and how it can ripple into our whole world, is the story we’re so excited to keep telling,” Sklaver explains.

While speaking with ET Canada ahead of the finale, Payne shared that the finale two episodes had already been filmed due to scheduling with Michael Sheen prior to the pandemic shutting down production on the series. Because of this, what would have been episodes 21 and 22, became episodes 19 and 20. Now Fedak and Sklaver reveal what fans missed out on, most notably more from Mulroney’s Endicott.

Various storylines with Endicott were scrapped as the production “started figuring out how we were going to fit all of these pieces together, this was the story that we really had to speed up.”

“The thing with Dermot is that when we cast him, we were really excited because, not only do we have someone who could play a villain, which we knew would be delicious and fun, but we have somebody who could also play the romantic comedy elements of it,” says Fedak. “And so we had hoped to have Nicholas be our fun romantic-comedy component for those two episodes that we had to scrap.”

And of course, the central mystery of season 1 with the “girl in the box” also concluded.

“It’s pretty amazing for Bright that his whole life he thought that he ruined this woman and that he let her die and couldn’t save her, and then when he finds her, she’s made a very nice life for herself, and she’s living a life that she’s happy with,” Skalver explains. “So, when presented with the opportunity to save her again, and with the knowledge that the crime she committed, while horrific, was in some ways justified, it seems very right for us to give Bright that win.”

“He’s a guy that doesn’t get many wins in his life, and he’s had a lot of troubles following him,” he adds.

