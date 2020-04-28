Patti LuPone Trashes ‘Cats’ Movie: ‘I Will Never Watch It’

Patti LuPone has nothing nice to say about the “Cats” film despite having never watched it.

The Tony-winning actress caught up with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday night. During various “spill the tea” games, LuPone was asked if she was surprised the film bombed at the box office.

“I will never watch it. I just saw the revival of it and walked out after the first act,” LuPone proclaimed. “I saw it originally in London and hated it, so I’m not surprised that it bombed onscreen. From one to 10, how about zero.”

LuPone, 71, simply laughed when asked if she regrets turning down the role of Evita’s mom in the Madonna-led film adaptation of Evita.

The Tony-winning actress is promoting her upcoming Netflix series “Hollywood”.