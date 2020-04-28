Princess Diana Races Other Moms At Prince Harry’s Sports Day In Viral Video

An old video of Princess Diana running in a race at Prince Harry’s school has resurfaced online.

Diana could be seen sprinting barefoot towards the finish line alongside other moms in the sweet clip.

Princess Diana breaking royal protocol for William, to participate in a Mothers Day school race, 1989 pic.twitter.com/C3sC4AP8Xi — Thot's of a Croc (@OregonProgress) April 26, 2020

The clip, shared on Twitter, is dated 1989, but judging by old photos, the event actually took place in June 1991 during Wetherby School’s annual sports day.

The post also states the royal was there to support William, but it was actually Harry.

Diana’s 1991 appearance wasn’t her first race; she previously competed in 1989 and 1990, according to the Huffington Post.

She was thought to have placed first in 1987 and 1988, second in 1989 and third in 1990.

See some of the reaction to the old-school clip below.

Imagine running a Mother's Day school race and you look over to see Princess Diana zooming past you — My Name is MONICA Not Mona. (@monana_16) April 26, 2020

the other mamas: this is going to be fun

princess di: pic.twitter.com/SEhW4HHKPr — L.A. (@LdotAdot) April 26, 2020

Princess Diana had such a beautiful soul and heart — Lonely_Astronaut👨‍🚀 (@easy_money966) April 26, 2020

I still miss her. 😢 — Cheri Scudder-Thomas (@lilscud1974) April 26, 2020