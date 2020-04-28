Elizabeth Banks Takes Jimmy Kimmel’s First- And Third-Grade ‘Homeschool Quiz’

Jimmy Kimmel has put Elizabeth Banks to the test.

The writer, director, and actress — currently social distancing at home with her family — was subjected to a pop quiz while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” via video conference.

The mother of two admitted that “third-grade math is nearly impossible to teach” when asked if she’s been homeschooling her sons. That’s when Kimmel surprised her with a selection of teacher-approved first- and third-grade questions.

After correctly identifying how many syllables were in the word “rhinoceros”, the 46-year-old powered through two tricky math problems to pass the quiz with flying colours.

“I do want to take the opportunity to say thank you to all of the teachers out there, and all of the parents who are teaching,” Banks shared. “You have to have a lot of patience.”

