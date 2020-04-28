Disney Gets Backlash For May The 4th ‘Terms Of Use’ Tweet

Disney is getting in some hot water with “Star Wars” fans.
On Monday, the Disney+ Twitter account asked fans to reply with their favourite “Star Wars” memories to celebrate May the 4th using the popular hashtag.
But there was a bit of a catch in the fine print: In a followup tweet, the company explained that according to the terms of use, Disney+ would be allowed to use people’s responses and account names in other media.
It later clarified that the terms of use only applied to tweets using both the hashtag and the @DisneyPlus handle.
Fans were incensed at the prospect of their #MayThe4th tweets potentially being co-opted by Disney.