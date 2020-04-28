Disney Gets Backlash For May The 4th ‘Terms Of Use’ Tweet

Disney is getting in some hot water with “Star Wars” fans.

On Monday, the Disney+ Twitter account asked fans to reply with their favourite “Star Wars” memories to celebrate May the 4th using the popular hashtag.

RELATED: Female-Led ‘Star Wars’ Series Reportedly Headed To Disney+

Celebrate the Saga! Reply with your favorite #StarWars memory and you may see it somewhere special on #MayThe4th. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

But there was a bit of a catch in the fine print: In a followup tweet, the company explained that according to the terms of use, Disney+ would be allowed to use people’s responses and account names in other media.

It later clarified that the terms of use only applied to tweets using both the hashtag and the @DisneyPlus handle.

The above legal language applies ONLY to replies to this tweet using #MayThe4th and mentioning @DisneyPlus. These replies may appear in something special on May the 4th! — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

RELATED: Mark Hamill Can’t Explain ‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 Plot Hole

Fans were incensed at the prospect of their #MayThe4th tweets potentially being co-opted by Disney.

Hey @Twitter , @jack at what point do you step in and specifically say that hash tags don't belong to anyone? — Cory J Turner (@CoryJTurner) April 27, 2020

Sweet!! My favorite part of #MayThe4th is when @Disney threatened to sue a grieving father who wanted to put Spiderman on his 3yr old son's headstone. This is fun! — Dr. Taco🌮 (@revenantparis) April 27, 2020