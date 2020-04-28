Steve Martin Rocks Out Quarantine On His Banjo

Steve Martin is bringing some much-needed banjo for the soul amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Steve Martin Is Dying To Sing ‘We Are The World’

The “Father of the Pride” and “Pink Panther” actor delivered a clip on Wednesday with the icon of sustenance: the heralded banjo. Martin, 74, posted a video titled “Banjo finale/The Great Remember” for the Twitterverse.

Banjo finale/The Great Remember pic.twitter.com/am424ScrPa — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) April 28, 2020

Martin has an affinity for the banjo. In 2010, he created the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, an award established to reward artistry and bring greater visibility to bluegrass performers. The prize includes a US$50,000 cash award and a bronze sculpture.

RELATED: Steve Martin Relaxes Twitter With Banjo Music

In 2011, Martin narrated and appeared in the PBS documentary “Give me the Banjo”, chronicling the history of the banjo in America. He has even won a Grammy with his bluegrass band.