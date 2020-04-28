Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler Have ‘SNL’ Alum Kids Talent Show

“Saturday Night Live” alumni Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Paula Pell, Ana Gasteyer, and Emily Spivey held a talent show for their kids via Zoom.

Rudolph made an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to describe the offspring talent show.

“My youngest two performed,” said Rudolph, who has four children with her husband, director Paul Thomas Anderson. “They claimed that they had jokes, which is always a little scary because that’s improvised but they just ended up doing a lot of bickering in costumes for a while. I think my son was dressed as a hamburger and he was bickering with my daughter who was holding a sword, so you know, stuff like that.”

RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Responds To Brad Pitt’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Impersonation, ‘He Did A Great Job’

Rudolph revealed she possessed a variety of wigs at home and mentioned she’s also participated in Zoom birthday calls in character.

“I had a Merida wig on from ‘Brave’ and it’s so long and red that I looked nude,” she said. “Somehow we decided she was Carole Baskin but for dogs. She was really hateable.”

“Listen, I got time, Seth,” Rudolph told Meyers as the pair praised the two episodes of “SNL At Home”.

“It’s all so beautiful. Everybody pitching in and doing it, seeing Tom Hanks host that first week, seeing people’s cats. It’s beautiful. It’s the spirit of the show that I love,” she added.