Nicole Kidman Passes On Roles To Keep Her Family Together: ‘We Will Not Jeopardize Us’

Nicole Kidman puts family first.

In an interview for the May issue of WSJ Magazine, the “Big Little Lies” star revealed that she passes on roles to help keep the bonds among her family members as strong as possible.

Kidman has two children with her husband Keith Urban, 11-year-old Sunday Rose and nine-year-old Margaret Faith.

“We have a system worked out to keep the family together,” the 52-year-old said.

“When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it.”

Added the actress: “We don’t have the answers but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

Kidman also shared one piece of advice about fame that has stuck with her throughout her career.

“When you get to the top, just remember there’s nothing there. The only thing that really matters is love. No matter what your accomplishments are, it’s incredibly lonely if you’re not surrounded by some form of love,” she expressed.

Check out more of her interview here.