Katherine Schwarzenegger Cringes As Mom Maria Shriver Shares Hilarious Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio Post On Instagram

Even celebrity moms have their embarrassing moments.

Katherine Schwarzenegger poked fun at her mom Maria Shriver after she shared a funny post about Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram Monday.

The pic of the actors was posted alongside two captions:

RELATED: Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Hosting A Virtual Fireside Chat About ‘The Gift Of Forgiveness’

Schwarzenegger then replied, “Omg mom,” to which the 64-year-old quipped, “Now you know what to get me for Mother’s Day!!”

Credit: Instagram/Maria Shriver

It’s been an exciting time in the Schwarzenegger household, after Katherine and her husband Chris Pratt announced they were expecting their first baby.

Pratt is already father to Jack, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.