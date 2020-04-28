‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s Chaka Khan Mistake Goes Viral

Getting two names mixed up happens to the best of them.

On Monday’s “Jeopardy!”, defending champ Sarah Jett Rayburn got a question wrong in the “Zulus” category in hilarious fashion.

The top-dollar clue featured a photo with the caption, “Here, as on each September 24, Zulus celebrate the holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the early 1800s.”

Clicking her button first, Rayburn responded with, “Who is Chaka Khan?”

Unfortunately for the contestant, the 10-time Grammy-winning artist was not the correct answer. Instead, her opponent picked up the points with his response, “Who is Chaka Zulu?”

Despite the flub, Rayburn won the game, bringing her two-day total up to $39,400.

That still didn’t stop viewers on Twitter having a field day with her Chaka Khan answer.

The Zulu Warrior Leader, Chaka Kahn…… I can hear their war chants now: “Chaka Kahn. Chaka Kahn. Chaka Kahn let me rock you, let me rock you Chaka Kahn. Let me rock me rock ya, that’s all I wanna do…..” Made my night! TY — AmeliaRose (@AmysandersonAmy) April 28, 2020

And the great warriors prepared for battle as their leader professed: Tell me something good!!! — 🇵🇷Adam J Rodríguez, PsyD (@arodriguezpsyd) April 27, 2020

I only wish she would have said it like, “Chaka .. Chaka.. Chaka Kahn” — karywin (@karywin) April 28, 2020

The episode also featured a rare moment during the Final Jeopardy! round, in which Rayburn got her answer wrong, but then verbally voiced the correct answer.

“I wasn’t sure… I second-guessed myself,” she explained. “Sorry, I shouldn’t be talking now.”

But after a moment of encouragement from Trebek, she said, “I was afraid that, you know, Grant seemed safer… you know what I mean?”

Trebek then told the audience, “Ladies and gentlemen, you have just witnessed something that never happens on our program: an explanation of why the contestant wrote down what she did.”