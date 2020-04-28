Chris Reeve’s Son Will Caught Pantsless On ‘Good Morning America’

“Good Morning America” reporter Will Reeve got caught in an act not unfamiliar to those who work from home.

One thought often pops into a viewer’s head when you see someone on camera working from home: “Are they wearing pants?”

Well, Reeve — son of the legendary Christopher Reeve — definitely was not.

Is it too much to expect reporters to wear pants?@GMA pic.twitter.com/064cNDsmID — K Prudhomme O'Brien (@prudhommeobrien) April 28, 2020

Reeve recently appeared on “GMA”. It seems the camera shot was wider than expected. Reeve was all business on top but his bottom half was all party. Eagle-eyed precision is not required to catch his bare right thigh and boxer briefs visible at the bottom of the frame.

Reeve was in high spirits when reacting to the “mortifying” attention.